GALLERY: ACYMC 2018

An atmosphere of astounding faith and deep discernment united the 400 delegates who descended on western Sydney for the three-day Australian Catholic Youth Ministry Convention (ACYMC), held between 21-23 September.

The conference attracted delegates from across Australia and New Zealand who heard from a range of speakers and participated in workshops aimed at providing Catholic formation, training and education to those ministering to young people in the Catholic Church.

