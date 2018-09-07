GALLERY: Assumption Pilgrims walk 14km for Our Lady

Rosaries jangled and legs pumped as 30 pilgrims walked 14 kilometres from the Shrine of the Holy Innocents, Kellyville to St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Competition and physical fitness were not the purpose of this walk; there was a palpable sense of peace and joy as this group celebrated the glorious Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The pilgrimage began in the Chapel of the Shrine with noon Mass for the Solemnity of the Assumption of Our Blessed Mother Mary, celebrated by Fr Gerard Lofranco OFM Conv.

READ: Assumption Pilgrims walk 14km for Our Lady

VIEW: images from the Assumption Pilgrimage below or click here