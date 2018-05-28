GALLERY: Breakfast with the Bishop

Braving light rain and icy winds, 140 young people from across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains attended the annual Lifted: Breakfast with the Bishop on Saturday 12 May 2018 at Rooty Hill RSL.

James Camden, Director of Catholic Youth Parramatta, kicked off proceedings with a warm welcome, followed by a hearty buffet breakfast and ample barista made coffee.

James outlined the year ahead for young people in the Diocese of Parramatta including key events such as the Year of Youth, the Australian Catholic Youth Ministry Convention and World Youth Day Panama.

VIEW: Images from Breakfast with the Bishop below or click here.