GALLERY: The Catholic Foundation

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv hosted The Catholic Foundation dinner on Saturday, 4 November.

Bishop Vincent was the principal celebrant and ordaining prelate for the Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta which was followed by the dinner at the Novotel Sydney Parramatta.

Replacing the Diocesan Works Fund, the newly established The Catholic Foundation will seek to provide hope, faith and charity in the Diocese of Parramatta.

