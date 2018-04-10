GALLERY: Christ brought to the streets of Parramatta

Joyful singing and prayer took over the streets of the Parramatta CBD as young people from across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains gathered for the eighth annual Palm Sunday celebrations on 25 March 2018.

Over 800 youth, Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv and other clergy from the Diocese of Parramatta gathered at Parramatta Town Hall for the blessing of the palms and procession down Church Street toward St Patrick’s Cathedral for the 6pm Mass. The event was organised by Catholic Youth Parramatta and commemorates Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem to begin Holy Week.

RELATED: Christ brought to the streets of Parramatta

WATCH: The procession from Parramatta Town Hall to St Patrick’s Cathedral here.

VIEW: Images from Palm Sunday 2018 below or click here.