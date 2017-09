A Solemn Mass and the Rite of Consecration to a Life of Virginity for Women Living in the World for Zara Tai was held at St Patrick’s Cathedral, on Sunday, August 13 at 11am.

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, was the principal celebrant for the Mass.

Read Bishop Vincent’s homily here.

Read more about Zara Tai: Consecration to a Life of Virginity for Women Living in the World

