GALLERY: Deanery Pastoral Councils and the Diocesan Pastoral Council

In late September 2017, Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv invited nominations for both Deanery Pastoral Councils and the Diocesan Pastoral Council.

Throughout October, people from across our diocese nominated themselves or others to these councils, local priests endorsed their nominations, and in late November, appointments were announced. The new members gathered with Bishop Vincent for a formation day on Saturday 2 December and the councils commence their work in early 2018.

