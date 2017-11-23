GALLERY: First Liturgical Conference for the Diocese of Parramatta

The Diocese of Parramatta’s first Liturgical Conference, ‘Liturgy: the Living Presence of Christ’, occurred with great anticipation and participation on Saturday 4 November 2017.

Drizzling rain did not dampen the spirits of approximately 200 participants gathered at St Andrew the Apostle Catholic Parish, Marayong.

Robert Barden, chair of the Diocesan Liturgical Commission opened the day and Rev Msgr Ron McFarlane, parish priest of St Andrew the Apostle Catholic Parish led the praying of Terce, part of the Liturgy of the Hours. Msgr Ron generously allowed the event to be hosted in his parish and school.

The keynote address, delivered by the Very Rev Fr Peter G Williams, reviewed the journey of liturgical reform over the past 45 years, titled: “What we have done, and what we have failed to do”.

