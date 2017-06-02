Close to a thousand people participated in celebrations for the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima in central Parramatta on Saturday, 13 May 2017.

In a collaboration between the Co-Cathedral of Our Lady of Lebanon Harris Park and St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta the morning procession commemorated the 100th anniversary of the first apparition of Our Lady to Jacinta Marto, Francisco Marto and Lucia Santos.

The day began with a Maronite liturgy of Our Lady at Our Lady of Lebanon, Harris Park at 9am. This was followed by a 3 kilometre procession that brought the Australian national pilgrimage statue of Our Lady of Fatima through the streets of Harris Park and Parramatta.

Gallery: Our Lady of Fatima Procession 2017

The streets overflowed with members of the faithful, young and old, praying a rosary in devotion to Our Lady.

St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta was at capacity for the 11am liturgy. With standing room only, several dozen of the faithful stood outside.

Fr Robert Bossini, Dean of St Patrick’s Cathedral, was the principal celebrant. The Mass was concelebrated by Fr Tony Sarkis, Dean of the Co-Cathedral of Our Lady of Lebanon, Fr Brendan Murphy SDB, Fr George Azhakath and Fr John Rizzo.

Anthony Gordon and family presented a bouquet of flowers to the statue of Our Lady, which was placed at the foot of the giant crucifix of Our Lord.

Afterwards a sumptuous BBQ lunch was provided for free by St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, its staff and volunteers.