GALLERY: LIFTED Live! with Steve Angrisano

Catholic Youth Parramatta’s series of LIFTED Live events for 2017 launched again last week as International singer, song-writer and storyteller from the United States, Steve Angrisano joined the LIFTED Band and 200 youth and young adults at the Rooty Hill RSL for prayer, praise, worship, drama, testimony and adoration.

This was Steve’s second visit to the Diocese of Parramatta. He is also touring through multiple other Australian Diocese over the next few weeks.

Many thanks to Youth Mission Team Australia, who serve so generously across Catholic schools in our Diocese, and are based in Baulkham Hills Parish, for their drama presentation on the evening. www.ymt.com.au Thanks also to Fr Piotr Kruk and his Chaplaincy Team from Campion College for leading adoration with our young people.

In addition, Steve travelled to Emmaus College, Kemps Creek the day before where more than 500 Primary School students from across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains joined us for a LIFTED Live Junior concert with Steve.

Images here and below.