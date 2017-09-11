GALLERY: Migrant and Refugee Sunday 2017

11 September 2017
Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv at Migrant and Refugee Sunday 2017.

On 27 August the Catholic Church in Australia and the Diocese of Parramatta celebrated Migrant and Refugee Sunday 2017.

The day marked a new year-long Diocesan campaign, Walking with Refugees and People Seeking Protection, that seeks to galvanise a Diocesan-wide, faith-filled urge to bring about a community and political culture that values fair and compassionate treatment of people seeking refuge and protection in Australia.

Speaking in front of over 200 people at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Hall, Seven Hills, Bishop of Parramatta and Bishops Delegate for Migrants and Refugees, Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv said Australia was a “wonderful country” that had been “courageous” in accepting refugees.

WATCH: Bishop Vincent’s Address at Migrant and Refugee Sunday 2017

READ: Bishop Vincent’s Address at Migrant and Refugee Sunday 2017

View images from Migrant and Refugee Sunday 2017 below or click here.

Migrant & Refugee Sunday 27th August 2017

Related: A Year-Long Diocesan Journey

Related: Walking with Refugees and People Seeking Protection

For more information about Social Justice in the Diocese of Parramatta, please click here.

RELATED STORIES

  • Around Australia

    News & Events Weekly Update

    News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond Proposed Change to Marriage Act Marriage is… The Church views marriage as a unique relationship between a woman and...
  • Latest

    Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

    Saturday 9th September 2017 at 6:30pm Pontifical Vigil Mass of the 23rd Sunday in Ordinary Time at St John Vianney Parish, Doonside. Sunday 10th September 2017 at 10:00am Pontifical...
  • Bishop Vincent

    Child Protection Sunday

    The Catholic Church in Australia will observe Child Protection Sunday on 10 September 2017. Since its establishment in 1990, National Child Protection Week has become an annual custom whereby...
  • Bishop Vincent

    VIDEO: Migrant and Refugee Sunday 2017

    On 27 August the Catholic Church in Australia and the Diocese of Parramatta celebrated Migrant and Refugee Sunday 2017. The day marked a new year-long Diocesan campaign, Walking with Refugees and...
Follow

Follow this blog

Get a daily email of all new posts.

Email address

First Name (*)

Last Name (*)