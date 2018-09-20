GALLERY: New Councils offer advice on Royal Commission and Plenary

A strong demonstration of listening and dialogue was in evidence when Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv addressed the combined meeting of Diocesan and Deanery Pastoral Councils of the Diocese of Parramatta at St Andrews College, Marayong on Saturday 11 August 2018.

Bishop Vincent shared with the gathered council members his own insights into the challenges facing the post-Royal Commission Church, saying it was time to “move from clericalism to service, from individualism to partnership, from top down obedience to collegiality and collaboration, from a siege mentality to engagement, from confronting to listening, from culture warfare to dialogue, from imposing rules to accompanying with love.”

