GALLERY: Prayers answered at Australia’s newest Catholic faith community

The sun shone brightly as nearly 170 people gathered at St Luke’s Catholic College, Marsden Park on Sunday 11 March for the inaugural meeting of St Luke’s Catholic Community, Australia’s newest Catholic community.

It was a family affair as many young parents and their children joined Deacon Tony Hoban and his wife, Annette and their entire family for the BBQ and Chat. Proceedings kicked off with the shared lunch, which included the cutting of a cake and rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday” to celebrate the ‘birth’ of Australia’s newest Catholic community.

30,000 people are expected to eventually live in the area of St Luke’s Catholic Community, Marsden Park, developing into a bustling residential and commercial district from what were pastoral fields.

RELATED: Prayers answered at Australia’s newest Catholic faith community

RELATED: First BBQ and meeting for Australia’s newest Catholic parish

VIEW: Images from the BBQ and meeting below or click here

To find out more and connect with St Luke’s Marsden Park Catholic Faith Community:

Website: https://stlukesmarsdenpark.org.au/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stlukesmarsdenpark/