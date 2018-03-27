GALLERY: Seminary Academic Year 2018 Commencement Mass

The Seminary of the Holy Spirit, Harris Park, opened its new academic year with Sunday morning Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta on 25 February 2018.

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, was the principal celebrant and ordaining prelate for the Mass.

“We can go forward on a new exodus, knowing Christ accompanies us as he did on the road to Emmaus,” Bishop Vincent said.

“We are challenged to embrace the unknown pathways.” He especially praised the Diocesan Seminary and called on the faithful to spiritually support its work. “I urge you to pray for them to be formed in the image of Christ the humble servant,” Bishop Vincent said.

