GALLERY: Tenebrae 2018 celebrated at St Patrick’s Cathedral

Bishop of Parramatta, Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv led the Office of Tenebrae prayers and chanting on the evening of 26 March 2018 at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

The name Tenebrae – the Latin word for ‘darkness’ or ‘shadows’ – has for centuries been applied to the combined Offices of Matins and Lauds on the last three days of Holy Week.

