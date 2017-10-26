Get ready for LIFTED Live in the Forecourt!

Join Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv and young people of the Diocese of Parramatta this Saturday night as we celebrate our faith, diversity and creativity at the 3rd Annual LIFTED Live in the Forecourt! It’s going to be three times the size, fun and spectacle. This year’s event will be particularly special as we gather as many of our ACYF participants as possible into the full Cathedral precinct.

More stages, bands, artists, stalls, food and amusements to showcase the young heart of the Church in Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains!

The event begins at 7pm following the Vigil Mass

Entry is via the Cathedral Car Park pedestrian walkway

All guests must sign in their name and a contact number

Security will check for drugs and alcohol. They are prohibited

Guests under 16 years of age must have an adult sign for them

There are food and drinks stalls available. Bring cash

There are THREE live stages

Bishop Vincent will make a presentation

We will launch the new CYP website

There will be drama and dance performances

We will launch WYD2019 Panama

There are amusements to enjoy

Huge sound and lighting

We will launch a new online resource for young people

The event will conclude at 10pm sharp

And lastly, in preparation for the Year of Youth 2018 we will have a small studio set up inviting young people to record a message to Pope Francis. Come prepared with what’s on your heart and mind, and what you would like to say to him in 60 seconds.

For further information, contact James Camden, Director – Catholic Youth Parramatta – on jcamden@parra.catholic.org.au or (02) 8838 3428.