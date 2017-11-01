Go the the margins!

In direct response to Bishop Vincent’s ongoing call for our Church to look toward the margins…

Catholic Youth Parramatta is excited to announce that we have secured over $10,000 to invite and sponsor up to 30 young people over 18 years of age who have not considered attending the Australian Catholic Youth Festival (December 7-9).

Perhaps they couldn’t afford it, feel disconnected from their faith, or are desperately seeking a personal invitation from another young person.

These tickets challenge our committed young Catholics to ‘reach out’ and ‘accompany’ their friend, colleague or neighbour and invite them to meet Jesus again or for the first time.

Catholic Youth Parramatta will determine the best candidates for this promotion based on your short comments regarding their consideration. Open until November 10 or until sold out #spreadingjoy

Contact James Camden, Director of Catholic Youth Parramatta – jcamden@parra.catholic.org.au

Get out there!