As one the Plenary 2020 Coordinators for the Diocese of Parramatta, I have been blessed, truly blessed, to work with some really amazing people.

These people whom are my work colleagues, parish priests and our truly wonderful parishioners. They are all the true mission of God every day in everything they do. They are missionary and evangelising.

These people have inspired me to be the person I am today; the person I knew I always was.

I am someone who is passionate and cares about the poor, someone who empathises with the mentally il,l and someone who walks the streets in the morning and afternoon on their journey to their workplace and sees the true people out there in our world.

We are now living in a society that is flooded with new technologies and social media. People barely look up at each other and say hello anymore. I’m one of the rare ones that will say “hello, how are you?”

“It’s nice to meet you”, I say.

I am open to conversation.

If only we all looked around when we walk outside of our walls, we would then see our true mission.

How can we help the poor? How can we help those who don’t have it all together? How do we be humble, healing and merciful? How do we guide our children to pray, to be brave to go to God to be prayerful, healing and merciful?

To ask for forgiveness. To be forgiving. To be leaders and lead each other down a path of humanity and kindness.

God is my go-to person. I know He is good. He is there for me every day in everything I do. I know He is looking out for me every day in everything I do. I have faith in Him.

He tells me to be kind, He tells me to be inclusive and think of others and their needs and hopes.

Above all, He tells me to understand that we are all different, but we are all part of God and we are all on a mission. A mission, I do pray, that is joyful, hope-filled, compassionate and embraces a servant community.

So again this morning, I walked past a bunch of people, eagerly lining up and waiting to be fed. I put a big smile on my face and thought wow, there is the mission.

Tanya Quinn is the Plenary Council 2020 Coordinator for the Diocese of Parramatta.

