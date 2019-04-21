Good Friday 2019

Parishes all across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains have commemorated the Lord’s Passion on Good Friday.

At Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown, the Passion of the Lord was commemorated at a solemn gathering at 3pm on 19 April 2019.

Both churches in the parish, St Patrick’s and St Michael’s, were full of parishioners and visitors commemorating the Lord’s Passion.

VIEW: Images from St Patrick’s here.

VIEW: Images from St Michael’s here.

Fr Regie Lavilla, Moderator, Mary Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown, led worshippers at St Michael’s Church, assisted by Fr Jack Green.

Fr John Paul Escarlan and Deacon John Cinya lead the congregation at sister church St Patrick’s.

During his homily, Fr Jack explained that we can’t separate the Jesus at Christmas from the Jesus at Easter and when we experience struggles, we need to remember that Jesus experienced the same things.

“Just as Jesus came at Christmas to enter into the good things of human existence, so now, today, on the Cross, he enters into the bad things, the black things, the depth of our limitations and weaknesses,” Fr Jack said.

“God has not forsaken us; he has not abandoned us. He has come and felt and literally experienced all the wickedness and evil, all the pain and loneliness and isolation of our human lives.

“Indeed all our sufferings and sins can be seen in the Cross. Have you ever been betrayed? Jesus was, with a kiss. Have you ever been unjustly accused? Jesus was. Have you ever been abandoned by your own friends and family? Jesus was. Have you ever had to endure pain of body and soul that you didn’t ask for? Jesus did. Have you felt the pain and loss of death? Jesus has.

“See the point of the Cross is that Jesus, God, takes on all of the darkness and brokenness and evil of human existence, he absorbs it, and takes it down into the tomb with him, there to bury it, there to take away its power, its sting, its victory.

“Do not feel, do not think that in the midst of your own trials that God has forsaken you. Jesus today has gone up on the Cross and into the tomb with you, for you. You are never alone even in the darkest of days,” Fr Jack said.

At St Patrick’s, Deacon John explained in his homily that despite of the violence experienced by Christ on Good Friday, it can still be called good.

“Good Friday is the time as Christians have come to the climax and pivotal point of human history with God. In spite of the violence details of the Lord’s suffering and death, this day is still good. God’s loving care is given to us for better and forever. We are healed, made whole and redeemed by his passion,” Deacon John said.

“On Good Friday, it is only in the cross that we see the face of all those who are sufferings of God’s love. There is no greater love than that of a person who is willing to die for another, and the cross tells the story of the love.

“On Good Friday, the cross is the symbol of the remission of our sins. When Jesus died, he took all our sins on himself on the cross, and so he conquered sin and the devil’s power forever. Whenever we see the cross, we should realise that Jesus bruised and crushed, died for our iniquities.

“The cross is the symbol of humble self-emptying for others who are vulnerable. The cross leads them and all of us in our life’s journey of pain and sufferings. As Christ carries his heavy cross, he encourages, strengthens and supports us all the way through the eternal life,” Deacon John said.

Before the veneration of the cross, Deacon John and Fr Regie carried veiled wooden crosses around the churches, stopping at three different points.

VIEW: Images from St Patrick’s here.

VIEW: Images from St Michael’s here.

The priests and deacon were the first the venerate the cross, with the invitation extended to parishioners and visitors afterwards.

Members of the parish music ministry teams sung during the adoration of the cross.

Parishioners then took part in the Eucharistic liturgy with hosts that were consecrated the previous night at the Mass of the Lord’s Supper.

Following the Eucharistic liturgy, parishioners left both churches in silence.

VIEW: Images from St Patrick’s here.

VIEW: Images from St Michael’s here.