Join us for a tradition that grows in popularity and meaning each and every year as thousands of young people from Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains walk through the night to remember Jesus’ final hours. There’s nothing like this on the Diocesan calendar.
Good Friday Night Walk
22 March 2018
A warm welcome awaits you in Catholic parishes across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains. Click here for a full list of Holy Week and Easter Mass times in the Diocese...
Weekly Column from the Executive Director of Schools, Diocese of Parramatta There has been a lot of coverage in recent years on the growing number of stressed out school...
Join us for a stroll down Church Street, Parramatta with flags and palms in hand as we celebrate the arrival of Jesus into Jerusalem. Mass is always extra special with...
Registered prayer groups in the Catholic Charismatic Renewal (CCR-Parramatta) regularly meet throughout the Diocese of Parramatta, with larger groups based in Kellyville, Marayong and St Marys. The lively meetings...