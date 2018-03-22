Good Friday Night Walk

22 March 2018

Join us for a tradition that grows in popularity and meaning each and every year as thousands of young people from Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains walk through the night to remember Jesus’ final hours. There’s nothing like this on the Diocesan calendar.

Select Module

RELATED STORIES

Follow

Follow this blog

Get a daily email of all new posts.

Email address

First Name (*)

Last Name (*)