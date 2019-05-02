Good Shepherd welcomes newest members to its flock

On Saturday April 20 at 7.30pm at the Easter Vigil Mass, the Catholic faith community of the Good Shepherd Parish, Plumpton witnessed seven young people receive the sacrament of Baptism.

Parish priest Rev Vincy D’Costa OFM Cap was the main celebrant at the Mass with assistant parish priest Fr Joshy Parappully OFM Cap concelebrating.

Our Church has a beautiful baptismal font in which we can offer full immersion baptism for adults. This Easter we witnessed these young people become fully immersed in the font and reborn to a new life with Christ.

Shanel Warnakula, aged eight, a student of Good Shepherd Primary School was the youngest to be baptised. Also baptised were brothers Jeron and Leon Widana, in Years Five and Six at Hassall Grove Public School, twins Madison and Billy Bain, students of St Clare’s High School Hassall Grove, Monica Bhuiyan, a mother of two young children and Albert Kamara a member of our Plumpton Antioch Youth group.

It was a joyous evening as we also witnessed Kaleni Tanaki welcomed into full communion with the Catholic Church and brother and sister Regina and Jaycee Laxamana completing their Sacraments of Initiation.

We have approximately twenty RCIA team members who volunteer their time on Monday nights helping to prepare these young people as they grow and we share our Catholic faith.

We have become a loving family of God and look forward to our time together when we gather for Mystagogia.

Annemarie Le Roux is a member of the RCIA team.