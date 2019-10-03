Granville and East Granville parish hold inaugural pilgrimage retreat day

On Saturday 14 September, parishioners from Holy Trinity Parish, Granville and Holy Family Parish, East Granville, and visitors joined together to honour the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross.

The day commenced with Holy Mass at 1pm at Holy Family Church, where new altar linens that were donated by a family of the parish for the side altars of the church, were also blessed.

After Mass, Fr Andrew then blessed all the pilgrims before leading them to the garden of the Pieta outside Holy Family Church where the first decade of the Rosary was prayed. The pilgrims then continued to the statue of Our Lady in Holy Family Primary for the second decade of the Rosary.

The pilgrims then commenced the prayerful walk through the streets of Granville to their next stop. During the walk, the Stations of the Cross were prayed and Stabat Matar sung. Many who attended found this to be a very prayerful and reflective experience.

The pilgrims then arrived at the Convent of the Missionary Sisters of Mary, Queen of the World – Australia, where they were welcomed by the sisters into the gardens of the convent before praying the Divine Mercy Chaplet.

The pilgrims then continued to make their way to the grounds of Delany College where the third decade of the Rosary was prayed before continuing to make their way to the Holy Trinity Primary School grounds for the fourth decade of the Rosary.

Finally the pilgrims moved on to the statue of Our Lady, Help of Christians statue outside Holy Trinity Church where they finished praying the Rosary.

The pilgrims then enjoyed a well-deserved BBQ lunch and refreshments while also having the opportunity to socialise in the warmth of the afternoon sun.

After the break, the pilgrims proceeded to Holy Trinity Church for a Holy Hour of Prayer and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. Opportunity for the Sacrament of Penance (Confession) was also made available along with time for quiet prayer.

The day then concluded with the 6pm Vigil Mass. In addition, the recently restored Crucifix at Holy Trinity Church was also blessed by Fr Andrew during this Mass in honour of the Feast.

We extend our thanks to all those who assisted on the day. The enthusiasm shown by those who attended truly shows the spirit of the parish and devotion to Our Lord.

Through the act of retreat and prayer, we give ourselves the chance to truly focus in a special way the love and sacrifice of Our Lord and helps us to meditate on what we believe and profess.

May our parish always give thanks to almighty God faithfully and proudly claim that We adore you, O Christ, and we praise you. Because, by your Holy Cross, you have redeemed the world.

Reproduced with permission from Holy Trinity Parish, Granville.