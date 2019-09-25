Greg Whitby honoured by Western Sydney University

Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta Executive Director Greg Whitby AM KSG has been made an Honorary Fellow of Western Sydney University for his sustained contribution to the University and education in Western Sydney.

Mr Whitby was given the Honorary Fellowship by the Board of Trustees of the Western Sydney University after he had addressed graduating students from the School of Medicine and School of Nursing & Midwifery on the subject of equity in education and healthcare.

Western Sydney University Vice-Chancellor Barney Glover said the Board of Trustees from time to time confers honorary awards on distinguished individuals who have contributed to the advancement of knowledge or the betterment of society and who have achieved eminence in their field of endeavour at local, state, national or international level.

Since 2006, Greg has led a system of 80 Catholic schools in Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains. As an innovative educator and educational leader, he is internationally recognised for his passion about rethinking school for the digital age and the role of learning environments and technology in supporting learning and teaching.

On receiving his Honorary Fellowship, Greg was deeply moved by the recognition.

“I’ve been inspired by great teachers and outstanding leaders who are committed to doing the very best for young people in Australian schools,” Greg said.

“It’s been a privilege to be a part of the great mission of schooling. I look forward to continuing to transform learning for students across Western Sydney.”

Greg has previously been recognised with a Papal Knighthood in the Order of St Gregory the Great for his outstanding contribution to Catholic education.

He is also a Fellow of the Australian College of Educators, the Australian Council for Educational Leaders and the Australian Institute of Management.

Greg was named the most innovative educator in Australia by the Bulletin Magazine in its annual SMART 100 awards and in 2017, he was awarded the Sir Harold Wyndham Medal for his contribution to the education of young people in NSW.

In 2018, he was also included in the Australia Day Honours list with his appointment as a Member in the General Division of the Order of Australia (AM).

With thanks to Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta.