Help them answer God’s call to the Priesthood

The Holy Spirit Seminary in Harris Park prepares men for the Catholic Priesthood to be outstanding examples of Christian living and of self-emptying service to the world. Through theological and philosophical study and discussion, prayer and shared activities, young men who have been called by God can deepen their relationship with Him and with each other and prepare themselves for a life of service to the community.

“The formation of future priests…is considered by the Church to be one of the most demanding and important tasks for the future of the evangelization of humanity.” – Pope St. John Paul II, Pastores Dabo Vobis (I Will Give You Shepherds)

Father Hogan, Rector, Holy Spirit Seminary

“There will always be a need for spirituality and a need for union with God. I think what people do see in the priest is something definite. They don’t have to go looking for books and all the rest of it, there is a person that they can go to, there’s a knowingness that someone’s there and totally dedicated to God and also dedicated to them. A kind of go-between who is Jesus Christ and this priesthood we share.”

David Sebastian, Seminarian

“I’m in my fourth year at Holy Spirit Seminary. I’ve grown so much here in the seminary. I’m trying to understand better what my vocation is and how to better understand the call that God has given to me, particularly in serving Him and the people of God. I am able to grow in my faith in the love of the Lord, which has then effectively helped me in my pastoral ministries outside, whether being at pastoral placements or even at parishes. I’m eager to see what the future holds.”

Father Galbert, newly-ordained Assistant Priest at St Aidan’s Parish, Rooty Hill

“The Holy Spirit Seminary nurtured me quite well, especially with the transformative psychology class of our rector, Father John Hogan. He actively helped us not just to understand what other people are going through in life, but it also helps us in how to understand ourselves and understand other people’s trials and struggles well. We have been provided with education and not just our spiritual needs. We are prepared to be sent to the parish as part of our pastoral works. I love doing my ministry here because this is where I was nurtured, where I grew more of my faith and my vocation. I really feel at home here.”

