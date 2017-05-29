We’re hiring! Clergy Healthcare Coordinator

Clergy Healthcare Coordinator

The Role

The Clergy Healthcare Coordinator supports the Diocese of Parramatta in promoting the health and wellbeing of the priests and deacons of the diocese, and provides other related functions. The Clergy Healthcare Coordinator is also accountable for ensuring that work is undertaken within professional standards and competencies in accordance with the teachings of the Catholic Church in the Diocese of Parramatta.

Your main responsibilities will include:

Working with the Clergy to promote health and wellbeing

Building relationships with Clergy and other clientele, within the Diocese and with service providers

Liaising with appropriate persons within the Diocese, and with relevant providers of healthcare and community services

Acting in an advocacy role to ensure the Clergy receive services they are entitled to in a timely manner

Assisting in planning of acceptable accommodation for those who are older, have a disability or have special needs

Reviewing present accommodation with a view to promoting safety and accessibility

About You

To be successful in this role you will bring the following qualities and experience:

A commitment to the teachings of the Catholic Church and the ethos of the Diocese

Minimum 5 years as a registered healthcare professional.

Health experience in a variety of settings, ideally including community based services and case management

High level knowledge and understanding of the public and private healthcare systems, and contemporary health practices

High level knowledge and understanding of the aged care systems

High level knowledge and understanding of work health and safety compliance requirements

Proven experience in a complex organisation and the ability to interact effectively with multiple and diverse stakeholders.

Proven ability to work autonomously, to think creatively and laterally, to problem solve and to implement strategic plans & responses that take into account unique personal needs, risk assessments, budgetary requirements and organisational needs.

Ability to demonstrate leadership with proven ability to contribute to a team in a positive, valuable and professional manner

Demonstrated focus on outcomes and emphasis on exceeding customer/client expectations

Substantial time management and organisational skills with the ability to work to tight deadlines and deliver under pressure

Current Driver’s License

Successful employment screening including a working with children check.

About Us

The Diocese of Parramatta is home to more than 330,000 Catholics and is one of the fastest growing diocese in Australia. The Diocese is made up of 47 parishes, 83 Catholic schools, and more than 45,000 students and includes a number of agencies which assist the Bishop in the pastoral care of the community.

Join our team

A detailed Position Description is available, to obtain a copy please email careers@parra.catholic.org.au and request a copy to be sent to you via return email.

Completed applications will include:

A cover letter outlining how your skills and experience align with the role A current resume

Please send completed applications to careers@parra.catholic.org.au

Applications close Monday, 12th June 2017

Only Candidates with the right to work in Australia and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks should apply for this position.