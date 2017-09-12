We’re hiring! Manager, Records & Archives

Manager, Records & Archives

In this role you will be responsible for the secure electronic & physical storage of Chancery records and archives and reviewing & implementing best practice records & archival policies and procedures. You will lead the transfer of records systems from Recfind to a new EDRMS and undertake all preparation for the change and training of staff to facilitate a smooth and seamless change. Once implementation of the EDRMS has occurred you will ensure that the Chancery records management practices are incorporated into everyday workflows and based on contemporary records & archival management principles.

Your key responsibilities will include:

Managing a hybrid system of electronic & physical records and archives.

Transferring existing data from Recfind into new EDRMS

Ensuring the logical and retrievable storage of Diocesan records;

The design & delivery of staff training for the implementation and ongoing use of the EDRMS

Writing best practice evidence based policies and procedures for the management of Diocesan records and facilitating ongoing training of staff in records management policies and procedures;

Providing support for staff in records management and the use of the records management application

Responding to requests for assistance and advice on records management from Chancery managers.

Conducting audits of Chancery records management;

Providing reports and rectification strategies to address short fallings in audit results.

You will bring

An understanding and commitment to the ethos and values of the Catholic Church

Tertiary qualifications in records or archives management or a related discipline or substantial hands on relevant experience.

Previous demonstrated experience in implementing a new records management system with a working knowledge of TRIM highly desirable

Minimum 5 years’ experience as a records or archives manager or similar role;

Knowledge of contemporary archival and records management procedures and processes with a demonstrated ability to write and implement information management policies and procedures

Expertise in the administration of an EDRMS

Thorough understanding of the application of technology in digital storage, access and use of records with the ability to respond appropriately to requests for information whilst maintaining strict confidentiality

Experience in delivering training in electronic management system use

A demonstrated ability to work under pressure with strong time management and organisational skills

Demonstrated ability to change culture and influence staff to adopt contemporary records management practices

Employment screening including a working with children check or have the ability to obtain this

About us

The Diocese of Parramatta is home to more than 330,000 Catholics and is one of the fastest growing diocese in Australia. The Diocese is made up of 47 parishes, 83 Catholic schools, and more than 45,000 students and includes a number of agencies which assist the Bishop in the pastoral care of the community.

Please email completed applications to careers@parra.catholic.org.au

Applications should include a Resume/CV and a Cover Letter

Applications close: Friday 29th September 2017