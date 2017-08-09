We’re hiring! Parish Secretary

Parish Secretary – St Anthony of Padua Parish, Toongabbie

This role is a permanent part – time role for 31 hours per week

The parish of St Anthony of Padua is part of the Catholic Diocese of Parramatta, and our church is nestled amongst the shops and close to the main western railway line in the town of Toongabbie NSW. The name Toongabbie comes from the Aboriginal language and it means: the meeting of the Waters or near the water. The successful applicant will need to be aware that this is a multicultural environment and bring the ability to respect and welcome people from a range of backgrounds.

Our Parish Office is located at 27 Aurelia St in Toongabbie. We are looking for a Parish secretary to work 31 hours per week (over 5 days). The Parish secretary is accountable to the parish priest and will be required to work within a small parish team. The initial appointment will be a maximum term appointment for the period of one year, with a 6 month probationary period. The salary for this position will be commensurate with the experience level of the successful applicant and covered under the Clerks Private Sector Award 2010.

Your main responsibilities will include:

Respect and support the teachings of the church and the ethos of the parish and diocese

Provide secretarial and administrative support for the Parish Priest

Manage and maintain parish accounts, raising of invoices and provide financial reports

Basic bookkeeping including account reconciliations, PAYG, BAS and superannuation

Maintaining Baptismal and other parish registers

Answering parish enquiries and providing sound customer service

Website management

Ordering stationery, sacramental supplies, special ceremony supplies and other parish items as required

About You:

You will bring

Sound time management skills and the ability to prioritise tasks

Cultural sensitivity & the ability to liaise with a broad range of people

Previous experience in an administrative based role

Strong customer service skills

Organisational and problem-solving skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Ability to multi-task and work quickly and efficiently

Sound interpersonal skills and the ability to work within a team

An active involvement in the life of the church

Join our team

Applications will include:

Cover Letter Resume

Applications must also include names and contact details for at least two referees, one of whom should be your parish priest if you are not a parishioner of St Anthony’s.

Please email your completed application to careers@parra.catholic.org.au

Applications close Thursday 17th August 2017