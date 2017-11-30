We’re hiring! Youth Minister

Youth Minister

The Role

Based at St Bernadette’s – Castle Hill

Part Time 24 hours per week (some weekend & evening work)

Salary will be negotiated

St Bernadette’s, Castle Hill is looking for a suitable qualified person to fill the Youth Minister role in the parish. As the Youth Minister you will implement and manage the youth and young adult programs for the parish. St Bernadette’s runs numerous youth programs and activities and its Life Teen youth ministry is well supported by the parish community of over 15,000. A key aim of this role is to bring young people to a deeper faith in Christ within the parish and school environment.

About You

To be successful in this role you will need to demonstrate a “Can Do” attitude and be the type of person who enjoys the operational aspects of the role and does not mind working across a range of areas and tasks to get a job completed. You should have a good knowledge of and support for the Catholic Church and its teachings. You will have a good understanding of youth and young adult issues in a parish community context.

To be successful in this role you will bring the following qualities and experience:

Relevant tertiary qualification/s in a related field

Demonstrated experienced in youth ministry

Proven people management experience with strong coaching and mentoring skills

The ability to work in a team or autonomously as required

The capacity to deal sensitively and intelligently with difficult issues and a contemporary understanding of youth and young adults in the community

Personable, compassionate and approachable

A professional manner and presentation, excellent communication and liaison skills

Attention to detail and a well-ordered approach to work with excellent organisational skills

Intermediate computer and social media skills

Current driver’s license

Have a strong understanding and commitment to the Catholic ethos

About us

The history of St Bernadette’s parish began in Baulkham Hills, in the year 1849 and today, St Bernadettes is a thriving parish lead by the Parish Priest Fr Fernando Montano and Assistant Priest Fr Michael Gathuku. The Diocese of Parramatta is home to more than 330,000 Catholics and is one of the fastest growing diocese in Australia.

How to apply

Applicants should review the position documentation and highlight how their qualifications, skills and experience will lead to their success in this role.

Completed applications should be emailed to careers@parra.catholic.org.au

Completed applications will include:

A Cover Letter outlining how your skills and experience will help you succeed in the role A Resume The names and contact details of at least two referees, one of whom should be your Parish Priest

Applications close Friday, 15th December 2017

Interviews will be scheduled before Christmas with a start date in January 2018.

Only Candidates with the right to work in Australia and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks should apply for this position.

Child protection legislation requires preferred applicants to be subject to employment screening.