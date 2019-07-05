Indigenous Educator Recognised as Award-Winning Community Leader

On the eve of NAIDOC Week, Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta Aboriginal Education Assistant Joshua Sly has been recognised with a prestigious award for his work in Indigenous Education.

Cambridge Park resident Josh is currently training to become a primary school teacher and works at the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta Jarara Indigenous Education Unit based in Mount Druitt.

Julie Waddell who nominated her young colleague Josh for the award is exceptionally proud of this recognition from the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Catholic Council in the Young Adult division of the Service to Community Awards.

“Josh embraces his role with a real sense of social justice and never leaves a stone unturned to address the needs of the young people in our communities,” said Julie.

The Jarara Indigenous Education Unit works to share culture and build capacity within schools to create an environment that embraces the oldest continuing culture on the planet.

As part of this, Josh works closely with students in schools to explore identity through art, dance and music.

“It is a privilege to work in this position. I stand here today because of my ancestors, because of their resilience. We aren’t just surviving, we are thriving,” said Josh.

This inspirational young educator has quickly made a name for himself, sharing his story and struggles which led him to follow his calling as a proud Aboriginal man who aspires to make a real difference in the lives of young people.

Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta congratulates Josh on this significant achievement.

With thanks to CEDP.