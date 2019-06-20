Institute for Mission is hiring!

Who are we

The Catholic Diocese of Parramatta’s Institute for Mission (IFM), based in Blacktown, is an agency of the Church in a fast growing region of the country. We focus on formative programs and resources for contemporary life in faith. Our work supports the current goals of parish communities and their people’s sense of mission whilst seeking to offer relevant programs and opportunities for interested others.

About the Role

The Institute for Mission is looking for an enthusiastic initiator to join our communal team. Can you craft compelling video and media content that uplifts and nourishes? Could your passion for story create and enhance content like this?

This three day per week role (with some flexibility of hours) is initially casual with likely potential to transition to permanent. The role will specialise in end-to-end media production along with keen participation in the general work of the team. Supporting the delivery of programs and resources, this key role will;

Exercise initiative in the creation and delivery of media and marketing integral to the IFM’s work.

Further develop strategies for the IFM’s online presence.

Collaborate in the team’s planning, daily tasks, welcoming and hosting of program participants.

Bring a creative interest in the Catholic faith for today’s world, contributing to the IFM’s sharing of a spiritually enriching culture.

About You – essential attributes

Qualifications in media, video and design – or demonstrated practical equivalence in skill level and experience – are required for this role.

2 years’ experience of working in a team environment.

A proven track record in creating compelling video content across all areas of production.

Proficiency in non-linear video editing software, especially Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects.

Experience and confidence in creating and implementing motion graphics is preferrable.

Drive for creativity and ongoing development of capacity.

Good ability to conceptualise and plan in order to meet deadlines.

Reliability and pride in work along with enthusiasm for personal presentation and interested communication.

Keen support for the values that frame the IFM’s work and collaborative team spirit.

Current driver’s license.

Key capacities/tasks

Preparing and conducting video shoots – at our in-house studio and on location.

Video post production and online delivery.

Graphic design and assembling of materials for marketing and resource creation (visual aids, presentations etc).

Initiatives in social media visual and copy preparation, strategy and delivery.

Participation in website management.

Sharing in the team’s general hospitality, administrative and networking responsibilities and its managing of correspondence, files and drives.

Tasks with the team to support programs and events (including occasional out of hours with time in lieu).

Join our team

Remuneration to reflect experience and award standard

Possibility for a flexible structure of hours to suit lifestyle – along with the requirement of some occasional out of hours work (with advance negotiation)

Starting time inside a month of being offered the position

Only those who specifically address the required capacities and essential attributes will be considered

To be considered, applications must include:

An intentionally written covering letter that addresses the attributes and capacities for this particular role. A resume including at least one referee from a workplace knowledge of you and at least one other who can comment on your character. A portfolio including samples of design and video capability (a link to the portfolio may be provided in the covering letter or resume)

Please send applications to Donnie Velasco – Assistant Director, IFM: connect@ifm.org.au. Applications close Monday, 1 July 2019.

For any enquiries regarding the position, feel free to correspond via the email above, or call Donnie directly on 0432 042 140.

Only Candidates with the right to work in Australia and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks should apply for this position.