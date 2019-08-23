Investigation underway into cause for sainthood for martyrs of Burundi

The grisly murders of missionary priests and a local priest, a lay volunteer and 40 seminarians in Burundi are the focus of a recently opened investigation into their sainthood cause.

Catholic bishops in this central African nation June 21 welcomed the step petitioned to the Vatican by the Xaverian Missionaries, founded in 1898 by St. Guido Conforti as the Pious Society of St. Francis Xavier for Foreign Missions.

“The church that is in Burundi through us bishops wants to celebrate a group of people who, in the name of Jesus, offered their lives to show that our fraternity in Christ is more important than belonging to an ethnic group,” the bishops said in a statement. “It is a great testimony, a message that we believe is truly necessary for all Christians.”

The step, which was approved by the Vatican’s Congregation for Saints’ Causes, is the first involving the Burundian church, according to the Fides News Agency of the Pontifical Society for the Propagation of the Faith.

To continue reading this article, click here.

With thanks to Francis Njuguna and Catholic News Service (CNS), where this article originally appeared.