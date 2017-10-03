An invitation from Bishop Vincent

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv is calling for nominations for:

• Deanery Pastoral Councils, and

• The Diocesan Pastoral Council

Bishop Vincent seeks to enhance our communion and mission, and recognises that these councils express a rightful co-responsibility for the mission of the Church. These bodies, aligning with our

Pastoral Plan, Faith in our Future, seek to strengthen the growing and sharing of faith in Christ within our Diocese.

These councils seek a cross-section of people from different places in the Diocese and from diff erent backgrounds and experiences. You may also wish to re-view the video introducing the councils that was circulated to parishes mid-year: tinyurl.com/councils17

Parishioners are invited to nominate themselves or others. Nominations require the assent of the person being nominated, who needs to fill out the nomination form.

In the case of Deanery Pastoral Council nominations, where the member is representing their parish, their parish priest is required to endorse their application. In the case of Diocesan Pastoral Council nominations, either their parish priest or another priest ministering in the diocese is asked to endorse. Unless otherwise indicated on the form, those nominated may be appointed to either their local Deanery Pastoral Council or to the Diocesan Pastoral Council.

Completed nominations are to be returned to the Pastoral Planning Office (contact details below). Nominations close on Sunday, 5 November 2017.

All nominees are asked to set aside time on Saturday, 2 December 2017 from 9.30 am to mid-afternoon. This will be the initial formation and consultation session for those nominees appointed to

one of the above councils.

Please note that the information and nomination forms in this information package are available from the Diocesan website: parracatholic.org/advisorycouncils. Please contact me via email at rmcmahon@parra.catholic.org.au or 02 8838 3461.

Richard McMahon

Director, Pastoral Planning & Implementation