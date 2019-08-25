Jesuit Mission hosting Indian Bazaar fundraiser in Sydney

The Indian Bazaar is a huge fête and community event which supports the works of Jesuit Mission. Kindly hosted by St Ignatius’ College, (alias “Riverview”) in Lane Cove, the Bazaar will be held on Saturday 14 September 2019, from 9am to 5pm. All proceeds help empower our vulnerable brothers and sisters overseas to live full and free lives.

Hundreds of people volunteer their time and skills in the months before the Bazaar and on the day. Up to eight thousand more will flock to the event. They can expect a sensational day of carnival rides, stalls, food and entertainment. Guests will be treated to shows, prizes, music, auctions, international delicacies, a petting zoo, and – a crowd favourite – the rugby 7s tournament. The event is always a great buzz, but it is about much more than just entertainment and fun on the day.

For 68 years, the Jesuit Mission Indian Bazaar has raised funds to support Jesuits and their partners, who create change for women, men and children suffering the indignity of poverty and injustice. These partners now operate over 54 projects in more than thirteen countries across Asia and Africa.

So the Indian Bazaar is much more than your average fête. It is a tremendous community gathering with schools, parishes, current and former students, local businesses and other community groups coming together. The stand in solidarity with people they may never meet, but whose lives are transformed by their generosity.

Every student in the St Ignatius’ College actively participates in the running of the Bazaar. Many parents and committee members put huge effort into planning, cooking, transport, manning stalls and donating goods and prizes. Indian Bazaar volunteers and supporters truly represent St Ignatius’ call to be “men and women for others”.

“We are so thankful for our closely-knit community.” says Jesuit Mission CEO Helen Forde. “The spirit of St Ignatius shines brightly on the day. Our volunteers and guests show their generosity in deeds, in their actions. When the funds raised are directed to projects overseas, then we really see their faith create change.”

The Bazaar began over six decades ago, to support six entrepid Jesuits. These young men followed their calling as Jesuit priests to “go where the need is greatest, to go where others will not go”. They departed for a life of devotion to others, and began work in impoverished villages of Hazaribag, India.

After farewelling their ship, the mothers, families and friends of these six men rallied together to create a fundraiser to support their work overseas. This work, which began by teaching a few children under the shade of a tree, has increased over their lifetimes. The Jesuits now educate 27,000 students every year. But the need continues, and so does the Bazaar.

Your attendance at the Bazaar will help fund life-changing education programs for girls and boys; provide food and essential services to refugees displaced by conflict; provide healthcare and livelihood training to some of the world’s poorest communities; support vulnerable individuals through pastoral care, and provide emergency relief to communities affected by disasters.

About Jesuit Mission

Jesuit Mission works in over 13 countries across Asia and Africa to uphold the innate dignity of people living with the effects of poverty, especially the most marginalised and vulnerable.

Funds from our supporters:

Break cycles of poverty through teaching and education;

Protect the health of communities by providing medical care and programs that improve access to clean water and toilets;

Develop independent, sustainable communities through livelihood training and income-generating projects;

Provide vulnerable individuals with pastoral care, social inclusion and advocacy;

Support refugees in crisis;

Enable effective disaster response and relief.

If you would like to get involved and support this event, please contact engagement@jesuitmission.org.au.

With thanks to Jesuit Mission.