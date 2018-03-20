Latest Appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, has confirmed these appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta:
Mr Royce Brennan
General Manager, Diocesan Development Fund, commencing 12 March 2018.
Diocesan Development Fund Investment Advisory Committee – for a term of three years commencing 8 March 2018
Ms Donna-Maree Vinci (Chair)
Mr Ross Follone
Mr John Secker
Dr Stephen Christie
Mr Geoff Officer (Ex officio)
Mr Royce Brennan
Bishop Manning Scholarship Fund – for a term of three years commencing 1 March 2018
Very Reverend Robert Bossini PP (Chair)
Sister Vivienne Keely CHF
Mr Mark Holyoake
Mrs Margaret Trevena
Mr David Lang
Mr Chris Drayton
Sister Brenda Kennedy CHF
Miss Bernadette Fabri