Latest Appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta

20 March 2018
The Catholic Church in Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains.

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, has confirmed these appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta:

 

Mr Royce Brennan

General Manager, Diocesan Development Fund, commencing 12 March 2018.

 

Diocesan Development Fund Investment Advisory Committee – for a term of three years commencing 8 March 2018

Ms Donna-Maree Vinci (Chair)

Mr Ross Follone

Mr John Secker

Dr Stephen Christie

Mr Geoff Officer (Ex officio)

Mr Royce Brennan

 

Bishop Manning Scholarship Fund – for a term of three years commencing 1 March 2018

Very Reverend Robert Bossini PP (Chair)

Sister Vivienne Keely CHF

Mr Mark Holyoake

Mrs Margaret Trevena

Mr David Lang

Mr Chris Drayton

Sister Brenda Kennedy CHF

Miss Bernadette Fabri

 

Select Module

RELATED STORIES

Follow

Follow this blog

Get a daily email of all new posts.

Email address

First Name (*)

Last Name (*)