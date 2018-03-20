Latest Appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta

Catholic Life We’re hiring! Risk Officer Risk Officer Part-Time (up to 3 days a week) – 12 month contract Parramatta Location Reports to: Internal Audit and Risk Manager. The Internal Audit and Risk Management...

Bishop Vincent Bishop Vincent’s report from Rome Between 6-8 March 2018, the Catholic Church held the International Catholic Migration Commission Council Plenary Meeting. In his capacity as Bishop Delegate for Migrants and Refugees, Most Rev Vincent Long OFM...

Latest Catholics flock to Blacktown Sydney’s largest parish is a thriving, multi-cultural community comprising 90 per cent first generation migrations. Filipinos, Indians and South Sudanese parishioners make up the bulk of the Catholic congregation...