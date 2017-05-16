Latest Appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, has confirmed these appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta:

Rev Robert William

Parish Priest of St Matthew’s Parish, Windsor from 1 June, 2017 for six years.

Rev Luis Fernando Montano

Parish Priest of St Bernadette’s Parish, Castle Hill from 17 July, 2017 for six years.

On 2 May, 2017 Rev Luis Fernando Montano was incardinated into the Diocese of Parramatta.

Rev Reginaldo Lavilla MSP

Administrator of St Monica’s Parish, North Parramatta from 17 July, 2017.