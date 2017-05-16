https://catholicoutlook.org/latest-appointments-diocese-parramatta-2/

Latest Appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta

16 May 2017
The Catholic Church in Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains.

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, has confirmed these appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta:

 

Rev Robert William

Parish Priest of St Matthew’s Parish, Windsor from 1 June, 2017 for six years.

Rev Luis Fernando Montano

Parish Priest of St Bernadette’s Parish, Castle Hill from 17 July, 2017 for six years.

On 2 May, 2017 Rev Luis Fernando Montano was incardinated into the Diocese of Parramatta.

Rev Reginaldo Lavilla MSP

Administrator of St Monica’s Parish, North Parramatta from 17 July, 2017.

 

posted by Joseph Younes - May 15, 2017

