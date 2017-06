Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, has confirmed these appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta:

Reverend Mr Shinto Francis

Deacon assisting at St Paul the Apostle Parish, Winston Hills from 29 May, 2017.

Mrs Briony Mowbray

Orders and Ministry Commission for a period of three years from 26 May, 2017.

Reverend Carlos Walker IVE

Assistant Priest of St Aidan’s Parish, Rooty Hill from 7 June, 2017.

Reverend John Rizzo

Chaplain to the Tyburn Community.