Latest Appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, has confirmed these appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta:

Very Rev Paul Roberts EV

Parish Priest of Our Lady of the Way, Emu Plains from 8 December 2018 for a term of six years. Fr Paul will also be remaining as director of the Institute for Mission.

Rev Reginaldo Lavilla MSP and Rev John Paul Escarlan

Rev Reginaldo Lavilla MSP (Moderator) and Rev John Paul Escarlan under the provisions of Canon 517.§1 to Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown from 1 January 2019.

Rev Jose Manjaly MS

Parish Priest of St Nicholas of Myra, Penrith from 1 February, 2019 for a term of six years.

Rev Joby Kadambattuparambil Ittira MS

Administrator of St Anthony of Padua Parish, Toongabbie from 1 February, 2019.

Diocesan Property Council

Reappointed for a period of 3 years as of 25 September 2018.