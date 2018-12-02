Latest Appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, has confirmed these appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta:

Father Henry Huu Duc Tran

Reappointed as Parish Priest of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Seven Hills effective 23 November 2018 for a term of six years

Rev Michael Gitau Gathuku

Assistant Priest of St Thomas Aquinas Parish, Springwood from 1 February 2019

Rev Florito Apalias

Assistant Priest of St Andrew the Apostle Parish, Marayong from 1 February 2019

Rev Luis Herrera

Assistant Priest at St Paul the Apostle, Winston Hills as of 1 January 2019. He continues as Chaplain to the Spanish Catholic Community in the Diocese of Parramatta.

Rev Abraham Kunnatholy (Syro-Malabar Rite)

Priest in residence of St Anthony of Padua Parish, Toongabbie from 1 January 2019

Rev Galbert Albino

Assistant Priest of St Aidan’s Parish, Rooty Hill from 1 January 2019

Rev Jessie Balorio

Assistant Priest in the Parish of St Monica’s, Richmond from 1 January 2019

Rev Jack Green

Under the provisions of Canon 517§1 to the Parish of Mary, Queen of the Family, Blacktown from 1 January 2019

Rev Christopher del Rosario

Assistant Priest at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta from 1 January 2019