Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, has confirmed these appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta:

Rev Luis Herrera

Assistant Priest at St Andrew the Apostle Parish, Marayong and Chaplain to the Spanish Speaking community from 1 February 2019.

Rev Sayed Kozhaya

Assistant Priest at St Nicholas of Myra Parish, Penrith from 1 February 2019.

Rev Pio Yong Ho Jang

Assistant Priest at Holy Name of Mary Parish, Rydalmere from 1 February 2019.