Latest Appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta

13 March 2019
Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, has confirmed these appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta:

 

Very Rev Wim Hoekstra – Episcopal Vicar for Clergy from 1 March 2019.

Very Rev Peter Blayney – Episcopal Vicar for Migrant Chaplains and Pastoral Associates and Canonical Matters from 1 March 2019.

Rev Mr George Bryan – Assistant Deacon at Our Lady of the Way, Emu Plains from 1 March, 2019.

Rev Mr John Cinya – Assistant Deacon at Mary, Queen of the Family, Blacktown from 1 March, 2019.

Rev Mr Roque Dias – Assistant Deacon at St Michael’s Baulkham Hills from 1 March, 2019.

Rev Mr Willy Limjap – Assistant Deacon at St Nicholas of Myra, Penrith from 28 April, 2019.

Rev Mr Thong Nguyen – Assistant Deacon at St Andrew the Apostle, Marayong from 1 March, 2019.

Rev Mr Rod Pirotta – Assistant Deacon at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta from 28 April, 2019 (to serve in the Parish of Penrith in the interim.)

 

