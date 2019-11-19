Latest Appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, has confirmed these appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta:
Rev Christopher del Rosario – Diocesan Master of Ceremonies from 12 November 2019.
Patrice Moriarty – Social Justice Coordinator from 16 December 2019.
Rev Jessie Balorio – Assisant Priest of St Madeleine Sophie Barat Parish, Kenthurst from 1 February 2020.
Rev Thomas Thien Hien Bui – Assistant Priest of St Monica’s Parish, Richmond from 1 February 2020.
Rev Chukwunonyerem Akamadu – Assistant Priest of the St Michael’s Parish, Baulkham Hills from 1 February 2020.
Rev Zvonimir Gavranovic – Assistant Priest of St John XXIII Parish, Glenwood-Stanhope Gardens from 1 February 2020.