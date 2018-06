Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, has confirmed these appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta:

Reverend Andrew Hennes

Rector of the Coptic Catholic Church, Prospect, effective 24 May 2018 for a period of two years

Reverend Christopher Sharah FSF PP

Reappointed as Parish Priest of St Bernadette’s Parish, Dundas Valley, effective 5 June 2018 for a term of six years