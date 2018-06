Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, has confirmed these appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta:

Reverend Reginaldo Lavilla MSP

Administrator of Our Lady of the Way Parish, Emu Plains, effective 2 July 2018

Ministers of the Infirm

Chaplains to St Anthony’s Church, Kings Park, effective 21 June 2018 for a term of three years

Reverend Michael O’Callaghan

Will enter retirement age effective 2 July 2018