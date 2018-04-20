Latest Appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, has confirmed these appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta:
Diocesan Youth Council – for a term of three years commencing 5 April 2018
- Very Reverend Paul Roberts EV (Chairperson)
- Mr James Camden
- Sister Rosie Drum MGL
- Ms Qwayne Guevara
- Mrs Katrina Stow
- Mr Philippe Dulawan
- Mr Mark Smith
- Mr Sebastian Duhau
- Ms Mindy Mercado
- Mr Tom Green
- Ms Stephanie Musgrave
- Mr Neville Reyonlds
- Ms Malia Lolesio
Very Reverend Peter Blayney EV PP
Reappointed Parish Priest of St Patrick’s Parish, Guildford, effective 10 April 2018 for a term of six years.
Reverend Peter Lamont PP
Reappointed Parish Priest of Holy Name of Mary Parish, Rydalmere, effective 10 April 2018 for a term of six years.
Reverend Brendan Murphy SDB PP
Reappointed Parish Priest of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, St Mary’s, effective 10 April 2018 for a term of six years.
Reverend Paul Slyney PP
Reappointed Parish Priest of Saint Thomas Aquinas Parish and Parish Priest of Our Lady of the Nativity Parish, Lawson, effective 10 April 2018 for a term of six years.
Reverend Alan Layt PP
Reappointed Parish Priest of St Aidan’s Parish, Rooty Hill, effective 10 April 2018 for a term of six years.
Reverend Ranillo Creta PP
Reappointed Parish Priest of St Paul the Apostle Parish, Winston Hills, effective 10 April 2018 for a term of six years.
Reverend Robert Sheridan
Administrator of Sacred Heart Parish, Blackheath, effective 10 April 2018.
Reverend Reginaldo Lavilla MSP
Administrator of St Michael’s Parish, Baulkham Hills, effective 16 April 2018 until 30 June 2018.
Reverend Ephraim Lam
Administrator of St Monica’s Parish, North Parramatta, effective 16 April 2018.