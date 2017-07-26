Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem explains complexities

Jerusalem (AsiaNews) – Mgr Pierbattista Pizzaballa, appointed apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem just over a year ago, told AsiaNews that a major change is needed, not only in the Middle East, but also in the Church in the Holy Land. The goal is to “work on unity” and “maintain close contact with locals” to meet the many challenges of the present and the future.

His diocese is “odd” because it includes “four different countries” and “three national languages”, which require something that links them in a very different context from that of ten years ago. This calls for refocusing on the notion of citizenship which is “the key to change in the future”. For him, “The model on which the Middle East has been founded in recent centuries has collapsed. [. . .] In this sense, I believe that the notion of citizenship can be the most concrete and feasible reference inthe present situation.”

