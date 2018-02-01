Launch your Year of Youth!

1 February 2018

Catholic Youth Parramatta is preparing for a huge period of opportunity and growth as we celebrate the Year of Youth in the Australian Catholic Church.

The Year of Youth invites the whole church into dialogue about the importance and life-giving presence of young people in the Church and society. We hope that the people of Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains will join us as we focus on the renewal and reconnection of our current and future generations of young people in the life of our Church.

How are we all listening to each other, reading the signs of the times, discerning, and ultimately opening new horizons for young people to guide and influence the direction and life of our faith communities?

There are two special events we are running on Thursday February 22 that are detailed below! Both feature special guest Fr Rob Galea for an energetic and inspiring session of prayer, praise, performance and planning with CYP for the Year of Youth at the Rooty Hill RSL.

 

7:30pm – 10:00pm A CYP event for youth, young adults, friends and supporters of ministry with young people. Bring your whole youth group and coordinating teams in preparation for an awesome 2018. $5 cash donation on arrival for costs associated with the evening.

9:30am – 2:15pm For Year 12 College Leadership Teams from our Catholic secondary schools both systemic and independent in the Diocese of Parramatta. Students will have a chance to hear from Bishop Vincent and plan some Year of Youth initiatives alongside their peers from other schools.

RELATED STORIES

Follow

Follow this blog

Get a daily email of all new posts.

Email address

First Name (*)

Last Name (*)