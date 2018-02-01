Launch your Year of Youth!

Catholic Youth Parramatta is preparing for a huge period of opportunity and growth as we celebrate the Year of Youth in the Australian Catholic Church.

The Year of Youth invites the whole church into dialogue about the importance and life-giving presence of young people in the Church and society. We hope that the people of Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains will join us as we focus on the renewal and reconnection of our current and future generations of young people in the life of our Church.

How are we all listening to each other, reading the signs of the times, discerning, and ultimately opening new horizons for young people to guide and influence the direction and life of our faith communities?