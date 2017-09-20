LIFTED Live! In the Forecourt

Saturday October 28, 7-10pm

St Patrick’s Cathedral Forecourt, Parramatta

The five ACYF Deanery Formation Sessions have come to a close! We’ve been fortunate to meet so many young people pumped for the journey. Thank you to the 50 or so different young adult leaders who led music, drama, dance and testimony across the Diocese and to the countless Faith in Action Team teachers who prepared and accompanied their groups of students to the hub sites.

WATCH: Lifted LIVE in the Forecourt 2017

Join Bishop Vincent and young people of our Diocese this OCTOBER as we celebrate our faith, diversity and creativity at the 3rd Annual LIFTED Live in the Forecourt! It’s going to be three times the size, fun and spectacle. This year’s event will be particularly special as we gather as many of the 2,000 ACYF participants as possible into the full Cathedral precinct.

More stages, bands, artists, stalls, food and amusements to showcase the young heart of the Church in Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains!

See how you can get involved below! Contact us now to be shortlisted before the closing date – October 1

Register here: https://www.facebook.com/events/483656515326340/