Live Christ Share Christ at St Patrick’s Cathedral Parramatta

The Live Christ Share Christ (LCSC) movement started in 2011 in the Philippines. Our founder and moderator is Mr Frank Padilla, a Papal Knight and a member of the Pontifical Council for the Family.

The movement came about as a lay response to the Vatican’s call to the New Evangelisation. It is a movement for evangelisation and renewal that is based in the parish. Its work is for, by and on behalf the parish.

Its basic goal is to bring Catholics back to God and back to the Church. Its mission is for every Catholic to meet Christ, to live Christ and to share Christ.

It is mainly intended for nominal, cultural, non-practicing or lapsed Catholics. However, there is also much that can be offered for already active parishioners for deepening their faith and for further growth in living Christ.

As a movement, Live Christ, Share Christ moves from the top down, starting with parish leaders and workers, and ultimately reaching the grassroots, where the programs are brought to those often times hardest to reach.

It is about acquiring a vision for the New Evangelisation and having an opportunity to live that vision in a vibrant way. Those who are evangelised became evangelisers themselves. Those who are served later on serve others in the same ways.

Looking to the sleeping giant that is the Catholic laity, and looking to the majority of Catholics who are not committed in their life of faith, Live Christ Share Christ aims to mainstream Catholic lay evangelisation, as we respond to the call to the New Evangelisation in this third millennium.

Live Christ Share Christ does not compete with or replace any parish program, ministry or group. In fact, Live Christ Share Christ would enhance all such parish offerings.

The foundational program of Live Christ Share Christ movement is a Life in Christ Seminar (LCS), which is an integrated course intended to lead seminar participants into a renewed understanding of God’s call to them as Catholics.

Those who finish the Life in Christ Seminar (LCS) will be provided with continuing formation, and will be taught how to become evangelisers. They will eventually become volunteers and conduct the succeeding LCS in the parish.

This movement is now in more than 30 countries. In Australia, it started in Western Australia back in 2015.

In 2016, through the blessing of Fr Bob Bossini, we established the movement at St Patrick’s Cathedral Parish, Parramatta. We conducted two LCS events that year.

The first LCS formed part of the Parish Lenten program and we were blessed with 25 graduates. The second LCS, which was in July that year, was conducted as a one-day event on a weekend. On this occasion we were able to produce another 22 graduates.

Fr Bob, our spiritual adviser, appointed the movement as one of the key ministries providing ongoing regular monthly formation teachings.

Through the collaboration and guidance of our clergy, we are currently on our third year conducting meaningful spirit filled sessions every year.

Our 2019 St Patrick’s Cathedral Parish Formation Program is as follows:

Lenten Reflection Sessions: A series of Lectio Divina sessions every week leading to Holy Week. Focusing on the Sunday’s Gospel, session activity includes Gospel reading, reflection, response, contemplation and lecture.

Friday 8 March 2019 – 7:00pm to 8:00pm – Lent Week 1, lead by Fr Chris del Rosario

Friday 15 March 2019 – 7:00pm to 8:00pm – Lent Week 2, lead by Fr Bob Bossini

Friday 22 March – 7:00pm to 8:00pm – Lent Week 3, lead by Fr Bob Bossini

Friday 29 March – 7:00pm to 8:00pm – Lent Week 4, lead by Matt Bretania

Friday 5 April – 6:30pm to 7:30pm – Lent Week 5, lead by Matt Bretania

Friday 12 April – 7:00pm to 9:00pm – Passion Sunday, lead by Fr Chris del Rosario

Annual Marian Session: ‘Mary, Help of Christians,’ presented by Fr Bob Bossini

Friday, 24 May 2019 – 7:30pm to 9:00pm

Pentecost Retreat Day: Our annual parish retreat. This is a whole day event comprises of morning lecture session by Fr Bob Bossini focusing on the Holy Spirit and an afternoon Liturgical Bible Study session lead by Annette Hartman.

Saturday, 8 June 2019 – 10:00am to 3:30pm

Foundation for Christian Living Formation Sessions: This is a continuing formation program undertaking different topics and presented by a parishioner or member of the clergy.

Friday 23 August 2019 – 7:30pm to 9:00pm – ‘Knowing God’s Will’

Friday 27 September 2019 – 7:30pm to 9:00pm – ‘Overcoming the World‘

Friday 25 October 2019 – 7:30pm to 9:00pm – ‘Overcoming the Flesh’

‘Dangers of the Occult’ by Fr John Rizzo: A timely and anticipated topic from our expert and vibrant priest Fr John Rizzo

Friday 22 November 2019 – 7:30pm to 9:00pm

Advent Reflection Sessions: A series of Lectio Divina sessions every week leading to Christmas

Friday 6 December 2019 – 7:00pm to 8:00pm – Advent Week 1 and 2 by Fr Chris del Rosario

Friday 13 December 2019 – 7:00pm to 8:00pm – Advent Week 3 by Fr Chris del Rosario

Friday 20 December – 7:00pm to 8:00pm – Advent Week 4 by Matt Bretania

For more information, please contact Michael and Marietta Guillema, or the St Patrick’s Cathedral Parish team.