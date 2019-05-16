Long-time CSSA employee gets papal honour

A long-time Catholic Social Services Australia employee has been awarded a papal honour for her services to the Church and to the Pope.

Mary Clare Jamieson, CSSA’s director of corporate services, was bestowed the symbol of honour of the Exalted Cross – Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice (for services to the Church and to the Pope), which is instituted for persons distinguished for outstanding service and zeal.

Ms Jamieson, who has worked for CSSA for the past 15 years, said she was honoured and humbled to receive such a prestigious award.

“It’s been a great privilege working for CSSA and our members,” she said.

“The work of our members in serving thousands of people across Australia each and every day is truly inspirational.

“Over the years, I have witnessed immense change both at CSSA and across our member network, but our foundational purpose of supporting the needs of our communities, especially people who are vulnerable and marginalised, has remained constant.

“Our current research agenda to address the root causes of poverty and disadvantage in Australia will be important in shaping social and economic policy into the future. It is a really exciting time for CSSA and our members.”

CSSA chief executive officer Fr Frank Brennan SJ congratulated Ms Jamieson on her award and said: “When I came to Catholic Social Services Australia (CSSA) as CEO in February 2017, I quickly discovered that Mary Jamieson has been the heart and soul of the network for many years.

“All our 52 members the length and breadth of the country hold Mary in the highest esteem.

“She has been the collective memory and conscience of the national secretariat, having worked here for 15 years. She has given selfless service to the Church and to the poor and marginalised whom we are privileged to serve at CSSA.”

