Mass times at your fingertips

Have you ever been in another suburb and not know when Mass was on? Have you ever had trouble finding the next Mass time?

Well, the Diocese of Parramatta Diocese now provides a solution that put simply, just works!

The app is a one-stop shop to get times for Mass, Adoration and Reconciliation. It has been crafted to deliver a user experience suited for all ages. When you open the app, it automatically provides you with details of three upcoming Mass services based on current location and time – without a single click!

Click here to download the app.

Further to this, you can even get directions to the Mass location, or book an Uber to get you there. The award winning Catholic Outlook publication is also available on the app in a mobile-friendly format. The app also publishes Bishop Vincent Long’s weekly homilies and other messages.

The founder of the app, Adelaide-based Ginil Fernandez said, “I often could not locate Mass times at nearby churches when away from my normal parish and this frustration spawned the app idea! The app has taken off in South Australia, and I’m sure parishioners in the Diocese of Parramatta will get a lot of value out of installing it too. The bonus is that you can use the Diocese of Paramatta app in Adelaide to find mass times too, and vice-versa”.

Spread the word among your parish – and tell your friends! Please drop a review on the app store, too.

“The question confronting the Church today is not any longer whether the man in the street can grasp a religious message, but how to employ the communications media so as to let him have the full impact of the Gospel message.” – Saint John Paul II

